Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Fall 2023 Prime Day event has come and gone. Some products, like the MacBook Air 13 (2020), are still on sale at Prime Day prices. Others, like many of the mini PCs I highlighted this week have seen small price increases, but are still selling for below list prices.
Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store is giving away three free games this week. Woot is selling the Nintendo Switch OLED for 10% off (bringing the price to $315). And Amazon’s eero mesh WiFi 6 routers are all on sale for deep discounts.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Q.U.B.E. & Q.U.B.E. 2 PC game bundle for free – Epic Games Store
- Blazing Sails PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Bandai Namco PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Weird Fiction eBooks – StoryBundle
Networking
- eero 6 mesh WiFi router 2-pack for $110 – Amazon (or 3 for $160)
- eero 6+ mesh WiFi router 2-pack for $155 – Amazon (or 3 for $195)
- eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi router 2-pack for $180 – Amazon (or 3 for $240)
- eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi router 2-pack for $280 – Amazon (or 3 for $400)
- Asus ZenWiFi AX660 tri-band mesh WiFi 6 router system 2-pack) for $277 – Amazon
Charging
- AmazonBasics 30W USB-C wall charger for $9 – Woot
- AmazonBasics AAA rechargeable batteries (12-pack) for $9 – Woot
- AmazonBasics AA rechargeable batteries (8-pack) for $10 – Woot
Other
- Amazon fire TV Stick 4K (2018) for $23
- Save up to 30% on select Roku media streamers – Amazon
- Logitech Lift for Business ergonomic vertical mouse for $56 – Lenovo (coupon: LOGIHOLIDAY)
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $315 – Woot
- MacBook Air 13″ w/M1/8GB/256GB for $750 – Amazon