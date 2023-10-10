Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Every time Amazon throws a Prime Day sale, you can be pretty sure other retailers want to get in on the action. And this week is no different.
While Amazon is doing its Prime Big Deals Days sale on October 10th and 11th, Walmart is running a “Deals Holiday Kickoff” sale, Best Buy has a 2-day Flash Sale, B&H has a 2-day Fantastic Fall Deals sale, Adorama has a 48 Hour Frenzy sale, and Newegg is running a massive FantasTech Sale.
Here are some of the best deals from online retailers with names that don’t rhyme with shmamazon.
Windows Laptops
- Acer Aspire 5 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $450 – Newegg
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Ryzen 5 7530U/16GB/512GB for $469 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 w/Ryzen 5 6600U/8GB/256GB for $499 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEONTHINKBOOK)
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $539 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $549 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEONTHINKBOOK)
- MSI Prestige 13 Evo w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $599 – Newegg
- MSI GF Series 15″ 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i5-12450H/RTX 4050/8GB/512GB for $699 – Newegg
- Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/512GB for $800 – Newegg
- MSI Prestige 13 Evo laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/1TB + USB-C docking station for $999 – Newegg
Windows convertibles and 2-in-1 tablets
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $500 – Newegg
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/1TB for $700 – Dell
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i5-1340P/8GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 13.4″ 120 Hz 2-in-1 gaming tablet w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Slim 3 14″ Chromebook w/MTK Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/Snapdragon 7cG2/4GB/128GB for $269 – Lenovo (coupon: BBYDEALS)
- Asus 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $300 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 714 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/256GB for $570 – Best Buy
MacBooks
- MacBook Air 13 w/M1/8GB/256GB for $750 – Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13 w/M2/8GB/256GB for $899 – Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 13 w/M2 for $1049 and up – Best Buy
- MacBook Air 15 w/M2 for $1049 and up – Best Buy
Tablets
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/SD720G/4GB/64GB/S-Pen for $169 – VIP Outlet (via eBay)
- OnePlus Pad for $400 – OnePlus
- Google Pixel Tablet for $419 and up – Google Store
- Apple iPad 10.9″ tablet (10th-gen) for $399 – Walmart
- Apple iPad mini 8.3″ tablet (6th-gen) for $400 – Best Buy
Audio
- Anker P25i true wireless earbuds for $20 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Life Note 3i true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds + 4 months Amazon Music Unlimited for $40 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Zoom H1n handheld audio recorder for $60 – B&H
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Sony LinkBuds S true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $99 – Newegg
- Google Pixel Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $140 – Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $220 – B&H
Media Streamers
- Roku Express 1080p for $22 – Roku
- Roku Express 4K+ for $30 – Roku
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $38 – Roku
- Roku Streambar for $100 – Roku
Other
- Name your price for 7 multiplayer PC games – Humble Bundle
- Apple Watch SE (1st-gen) for $149 – Walmart
- Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola w/SD8+ Gen 1/8GB/256GB for $500 – Lenovo
Meanwhile, make sure to check out Liliputing’s roundup of the best mobile tech deals from Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale.