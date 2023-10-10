Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Every time Amazon throws a Prime Day sale, you can be pretty sure other retailers want to get in on the action. And this week is no different.

While Amazon is doing its Prime Big Deals Days sale on October 10th and 11th, Walmart is running a “Deals Holiday Kickoff” sale, Best Buy has a 2-day Flash Sale, B&H has a 2-day Fantastic Fall Deals sale, Adorama has a 48 Hour Frenzy sale, and Newegg is running a massive FantasTech Sale.

Here are some of the best deals from online retailers with names that don’t rhyme with shmamazon.

Windows Laptops

Windows convertibles and 2-in-1 tablets

Chromebooks

MacBooks

Tablets

Audio

Media Streamers

Other

Meanwhile, make sure to check out Liliputing’s roundup of the best mobile tech deals from Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.