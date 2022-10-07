Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Acer is running a sale on refurbished PCs and accessories through the company’s eBay store. Add one of hundreds of eligible items to your cart and Acer will take 12% off the already-discounted prices.

Among other things, that means you can pick up an Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $554. Ebay also adds a 2-year warranty from Allstate for no additional charge.

Refurb Acer Swift 3 w/Intel Alder Lake for $554 (price in cart)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

Networking

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.