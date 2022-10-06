Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for half price ahead of next week’s Prime Early Access sale. But if you’re looking for a tablet with a little more horsepower (and something closer to stock Google Android software), you can also pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $250, a Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $419, or a Galaxy Tab S7+ for $500 at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7″ tablet w/2gB/16GB for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) w/3GB/32GB for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) w/4GB/32GB for $105 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/SD720G4GB/64GB + S-Pen for $250 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Android tablet w/SD750G/4GB/64GB + S-Pen for $419 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ Android tablet w/SD865+/6GB/128GB + S-Pen for $500 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6″ Win11 laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $150 – Woot
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N4120/4GB/64GB for $170 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $670 – Woot
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5600U/RTX 3050/8GB/512GB for $812 – Woot
PC Games
- Name your price for a bundle of classic RPG games – Humble Bundle
- Rising Hell PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Slain: Back From Hell PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Other
- Razer Core X aluminum external Thunderbol 3 GPU enclosure for $300 – Woot
- Aukey Halloween Sale (save 35% site-wide) – Aukey
- eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi router system 3-pack for $419 – Amazon (or 1 for $179)
- Jackery Explorer 1002 Wh portable power station for $849 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) for $90 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $170 – Amazon
- SanDisk 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C portable SSD for $180 – Best Buy