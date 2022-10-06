Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for half price ahead of next week’s Prime Early Access sale. But if you’re looking for a tablet with a little more horsepower (and something closer to stock Google Android software), you can also pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $250, a Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $419, or a Galaxy Tab S7+ for $500 at the moment.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

PC Games

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.