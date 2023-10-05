Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s next big sale for Prime members is coming up next week, with Prime Big Deals Days scheduled for Oct 10 and 11. Most deals will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers, but you can sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial ahead of time to score any major discounts and then cancel if and when you don’t want to keep paying.

Meanwhile, you can take advantage of perks like Amazon Prime Gaming, which is currently giving away 40 free PC games to Prime members, including Ghostwire: Tokyo, which normally sells for $60.

Also keep in mind that several other major retailers are planning their own sales next week, so stay tuned for those as well.

Here are some of today‘s best deals from Amazon and beyond.

Downloads & Streaming

Computers

Networking

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.