Amazon’s next big sale for Prime members is coming up next week, with Prime Big Deals Days scheduled for Oct 10 and 11. Most deals will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers, but you can sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial ahead of time to score any major discounts and then cancel if and when you don’t want to keep paying.
Meanwhile, you can take advantage of perks like Amazon Prime Gaming, which is currently giving away 40 free PC games to Prime members, including Ghostwire: Tokyo, which normally sells for $60.
Also keep in mind that several other major retailers are planning their own sales next week, so stay tuned for those as well.
Here are some of today‘s best deals from Amazon and beyond.
Downloads & Streaming
- Ghostwire:Tokyo PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming / Epic Games Store
- Godlike Burger PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- GRUNND PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for free (Prime members) – Amazon
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon (non-Prime members)
Computers
- Framework Mainboard w/Core i7-1165G7 for $299 (or Core i7-1185G7 for $399) – Framework
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for Business for $517 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/128GB for $650 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 120Hz gaming tablet w/Core i7-12700H/RTX3050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Newegg
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $979 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1400 – Best Buy
Networking
- Asus ZenWiFi XT8 AX6600 tri-band mesh WiFi 6 router system (2-pack) for $280 – Amazon
- TP-Link Deco X68 tri-band Mesh WIFi 6 router system (2-pack) for $230 – Amazon
Other
- Anker Nano 3 30W USB-C charger + 6-foot 240W USB-C cable for $30 – Newegg (coupon: SSCX223)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $35 – Cellfeee (via eBay)