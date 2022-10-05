Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is probably coming soon (Microsoft has an event scheduled for next week). But you know what’s probably a lot cheaper than buying a brand new Microsoft tablet? Buying a previous-gen model on sale.
Right now you can pick up Surface Pro X tablets for $700 and up at the Microsoft Store. Or if you prefer a model with an Intel processor, AntOnline is selling a Surface Pro 7+ bundled with a removeable keyboard cover for even less through its eBay store.
Computers
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $610 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet w/SQ1/8GB/256GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet w/SQ1/16GB/512GB/4G LTE for $1250 – Microsoft Store
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U/8GB/512GB for $829 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $713 – Best Buy (or open box in-store deals for $428 and up)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15″ 4K gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/1TB for $1440 – Best Buy