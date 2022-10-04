Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

HP is running a sale that lets you save an extra 5 to 10% when you use the coupons 5HPDays and 10HPDays on select products priced $599+ or $1099+ respectively.

Meanwhile with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 set to launch next week, Microsoft is offering Surface Pro 8 tablets for up to $412 off. And Walmart and Newegg are selling MINISFORUM’s EliteMini HX90 compact desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX chip for prices starting under $500 (for a barebones model).

MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Downloads & Streaming

Other

