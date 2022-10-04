Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
HP is running a sale that lets you save an extra 5 to 10% when you use the coupons 5HPDays and 10HPDays on select products priced $599+ or $1099+ respectively.
Meanwhile with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 set to launch next week, Microsoft is offering Surface Pro 8 tablets for up to $412 off. And Walmart and Newegg are selling MINISFORUM’s EliteMini HX90 compact desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX chip for prices starting under $500 (for a barebones model).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 5900HX for $499 and up – Walmart (or $498 for barebones model + $20 gift card from Newegg)
- Save 5% on select products priced $599 or higher – HP (coupon: 5HPDAYS)
- Save 10% on select products priced $1099 or higher – HP (coupon: 10HPDAYS)
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop for $550 and up – HP
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $665 – HP (coupon: 5HPDAYS)
- Asus VivoBook 16X 4K OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB for $900 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $800 and up – Microsoft Store
Downloads & Streaming
- The Empress of Salt and Fortune eBook by Nghi Vo for free – Tor
- 6 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming