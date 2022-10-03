Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon has scheduled a Prime Early Access Sale for October 11th and 12th, but the retailer isn’t waiting until next week to offer deep discounts on some current and previous-gen gear.
Right now you can score deals on Kindle, Fire, Fire TV, Echo, and eero products. Among other discounts, you can pick up an Amazon Fire HD 10 or a previous-gen Fire TV Cube for half price.
Meanwhile Google is already selling its brand new Chromecast with Google TV HD for $10 off, and the Pixel 6a smartphone is selling for $100 off ahead of this week’s launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7″ (2022) tablet for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) for $45 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $50 – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) for $55 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets for $55 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $105 – Amazon
Kindle eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $50 – Woot
- Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite models for $70 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $80 and up – Woot
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $100 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Papewhite Kids for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $135 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $180 and up – Amazon
Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $23 – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019) – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019) for $60 – Amazon
Other media streamers
- Chromecast with Google TV HD for $20 – Google Store
- Roku Express 4K+ for $30 – Roku
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Google Store
Amazon Luna (game streaming)
- Amazon Luna wireless controller for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Luna bundles (controller + Fire TV or Fire Tablet hardware) for $65 and up – Amazon
Smartphones
- OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone w/SD695/6GB/128GB for $249 – OnePlus
- Google Pixel 6a w/Tensor G1/6GB/128GB for $349 – Amazon
WiFi Routers
- Amazon eero 6 series WiFi routers for $75 and up – Amazon
- Amazon eero 6 series mesh WiFi router bundles for $118 and up – Amazon
Streaming
- Stream 6 Amazon Luna games for free in October – Amazon Gaming (Prime members only)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for free – Amazon (Prime members / new subscribers only)
Other
- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker for $18 – Amazon
- Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker for $25 – Amazon
- MOKiN 14-in-1 USB-C adapter for $57 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10″ Windows 2-in-1 tablet w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $200 – Microsoft Store