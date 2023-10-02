Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deals promotion is coming up October 10 and 11, but the retailer is leading up to that sale with discounts on Fire tablets, Fire TV streaming devices, Kindle eReaders, and a bunch of other products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Beelink S12 mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $149 – Amazon
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/16GB/512GB for $419 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo 120 Hz convertible laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $750 – Adorama
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $784 – Lenovo (coupon: EXTRA5)
- LG Gram 16″ 2.7 pound laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 productivity bundle (keyboard & pen) for $250 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $75 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablets for $30 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $250 – Samsung
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $265 and up – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $18 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2018) for $23 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $110 – Amazon
Audio
- Amazon Echo Buds (2023) true wireless earbuds for $35 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Space One true wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Soundcore (coupon: SOUNDCORE2023)
- Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of Indie PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of VR games – Humble Bundle
- BET+ subscription for $1/month for up to 3 months – Amazon Prime Channels
Other
- Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C hub for $16 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Wavlink 12-in-1 USB-C docking station for $40 – Newegg
- Anker 733 10,000 mAh power bank / 65W wall charger for $70 – Newegg
- Amazon Luna wireless controller for game streaming for $40 – Amazon
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,460 other subscribers