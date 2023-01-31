Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Today’s deals include a $100 discount on Apple’s latest iPad Air, a $350 discount on Samsung’s previous-gen Galaxy S7+ tablet, and a whole bunch of discounts on refurbished, previous-gen Amazon Kindle and Fire products. Plus you can save $20 on an Amazon Fire TV 4K Max.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets, eReaders, and smartphones
- Refurb Amazon Kindle & Fire devices for $20 and up – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD tablets for $55 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (2018) for $100 and up – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ tablet w/SD865 Pro/6GB/128GB/S-Pen for $500 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet for $500 and up – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Duo (1st-gen) dual-screen phone w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $260 – Woot
- Kobo Libra 2 for $170 – Kobo
- Kobo Sage for $240 – Kobo
Chromebooks
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 14″ convertible w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $369 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $370 – HP
Windows Laptops
- Asus E210MA 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $110 – Best Buy
- Asus L410 14″ FHD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $160 – Woot
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11e 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4120/8GB/128GB for $169 – Lenovo
- Asus VivoBook 15X OLED laptop w/Ryzen 5 5600H/8GB/512GB for $500 – Newegg
- MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo 13.4″ convertible w/Core i5-1155G7/16GB/512GB for $599 – Newegg
- MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo 16″ convertible w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $749 – Newegg
- HP Pavilion Plus 14 2.8K OLED 90 Hz laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/256GB for $800 – HP
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop w/Core i7-1280P/32GB/1TB for $849 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy