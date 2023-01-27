Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Peacock is offering 12-months of Peacock Premium for $30 when you use the coupon NEWYEAR23. That’s 40% off the usual price for an annual subscription, or $20 off. Just keep in mind that this is for the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium. If you want to skip the ads you can use the same coupon for Peacock Premium Plus, but you’ll still only save $20… bringing the total price to $80.

Meanwhile, if free is more your thing, the Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games this week.

Here are some of day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Mini PCs

Charging

Audio