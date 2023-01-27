Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Peacock is offering 12-months of Peacock Premium for $30 when you use the coupon NEWYEAR23. That’s 40% off the usual price for an annual subscription, or $20 off. Just keep in mind that this is for the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium. If you want to skip the ads you can use the same coupon for Peacock Premium Plus, but you’ll still only save $20… bringing the total price to $80.
Meanwhile, if free is more your thing, the Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games this week.
Here are some of day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Adios PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Hell is Others PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 46 digital graphic novels – Humble Winter Horror Bundle
- Peacock Premium 1-year subscription for $30 – Peacock (coupon: NEWYEAR23)
- Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free) 1-year subscription for $80 – Peacock (coupon: NEWYEAR23)
Mini PCs
- Intel NUC 12 Pro mini PC (barebones) w/Core i5-1240P for $500 and up – Newegg
- Intel NUC 12 Pro mini PC w/Core i5-1240P/32GB/512GB for $647 – Amazon
- Intel NUC 12 Pro mini PC (barebones) w/Core i7-1260P for $660 and up – Newegg
- Beelink GTR5 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/32GB/500GB for $655 – Amazon
Charging
- UGREEN 45W USB-C dual-port wall charger for $30 – Amazon
- UGREEN 65W wall charger (2 x USB-C & 1 x USB-A) for $40 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- UGREEN 65W 7-in-1 power strip (3 AC outlets, 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A) for $50 – Amazon
- Panasonic Eneloop rechargeable battery pack (8 x AA, 4 x AAA, Advanced Charger) for $39 – Amazon