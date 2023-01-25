Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Newegg is running a deal on MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo laptop that lets you pick up a model with an Intel Core i7-1280P processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $849, which is a pretty great deal if you need a notebook with that much horsepower.

But if you’re looking for something a little cheaper, we’ve got some other options in today’s roundup too.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/i7-1280P/32GB/1TB for $850 from Newegg

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets & eReaders

Storage & memory

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.