Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Newegg is running a deal on MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo laptop that lets you pick up a model with an Intel Core i7-1280P processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $849, which is a pretty great deal if you need a notebook with that much horsepower.
But if you’re looking for something a little cheaper, we’ve got some other options in today’s roundup too.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Refurb Acer Spin 513 13″ Chromebook w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $180 – Acer (via eBay)
- Asus E410 14″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $180 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $549 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Newegg
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop w/Core i7-1280P/32GB/1TB for $849 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i5-1130G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – Best Buy
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $85 or Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $80 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $85 and up – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ tablet w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB + keyboard for $851 – Best Buy
Storage & memory
- Save up to 53% on select Samsung storage & memory products – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 8TB external desktop HDD for $135 – Best Buy
- WD Elements 10TB external desktop HDD for $170 – Newegg (coupon: SSCN2528)
- Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD (800MB/s) for $120 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $130 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $160 – Amazon
- Crucial X6 4TB portable SSD (800MB/s) for $240 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 4TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $250 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 4TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $320 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB portable SSD (2000MB/s) for $360 – Amazon
Other
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Spigen 2-port USB-C wall charger (up to 30W per port, 40W total) for $24 – Amazon (clip coupon)