The Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC with an 8.8 inch display, detachable controllers, and a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor normally sells for $700 and up. But right now it’s on sale for $50 off, which is the first time the Legion Go has been sold at a discount since launching a few months ago.
That makes a model with 512GB of storage cheaper than an Asus ROG Ally with similar specs. But the Legion Go certainly isn’t the cheapest handheld gaming PC around. Valve’s Steam Deck starts at $399. Best Buy is selling an entry-level ROG Ally with a Z1 (non-extreme) chip for $400. And One Netbook is offering deep discounts on a bunch of refurbished ONEXPLAYER-branded handhelds.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Handheld Gaming PCs
- Asus ROG Ally w/Ryzen Z1/16GB/512GB for $400 – Best Buy
- Refurb ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro handheld gaming PC w/Intel Pentium 8505 for $399 – ONEXPLAYER Store
- Refurb ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro handheld gaming PC w/Core i7-1260P for $499 and up – ONEXPLAYER Store
- Refurb ONEXPLAYER 1S handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 7840U for $599 and up – ONEXPLAYER Store
- Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1 Extreme/16GB/512GB for $650 – Amazon (or Lenovo)
Other PCs
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7530U/16GB/512GB for $499 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1355U/16GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB5/12GB for $695 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEONTHINKBOOK)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Corei7-1355U/16GB/512GB for 820 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEONTHINKBOOK)
- LG Gram 15″ OLED laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Storage
- Buffalo 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD stick for $64 – Amazon
- WD Elements 5TB portable HDD for $120 – Amazon
Charging
- Anker 30W USB-C wall charger for $16 – Amazon
- Anker 20W two-port USB wall chargers (2-pack) for $16 – Amazon
Other
- MCY 12-in-1 triple display USB-C docking station for $51 – Amazon
- B&O Beoplay portable wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Woot