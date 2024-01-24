Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC with an 8.8 inch display, detachable controllers, and a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor normally sells for $700 and up. But right now it’s on sale for $50 off, which is the first time the Legion Go has been sold at a discount since launching a few months ago.

That makes a model with 512GB of storage cheaper than an Asus ROG Ally with similar specs. But the Legion Go certainly isn’t the cheapest handheld gaming PC around. Valve’s Steam Deck starts at $399. Best Buy is selling an entry-level ROG Ally with a Z1 (non-extreme) chip for $400. And One Netbook is offering deep discounts on a bunch of refurbished ONEXPLAYER-branded handhelds.

