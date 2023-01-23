Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Monoprice is selling an 85W USB-C wall charger for $17 today. That should be enough power to charge most non-gaming laptops that support USB power delivery.
Want to charge your phone and laptop at the same time? Best Buy’s got you covered with a $22 charger that has a 65W output over USB-C and a 7.5W USB-A charging port. And if you’re looking for something smaller, the Anker Nano II 65W USB-C charger is available for $35 from Amazon today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Gems of 2022 Bundle
- Save up to 90% on select PC games – Humble Winter Sale
Charging accessories
- RAVPower 10W wireless charging pad & QC 3.0 adapter for $11 – Newegg
- Monoprice 85W USB-C wall charger & 6-foot USB-C cable for $17 – Monoprice
- RAVPower 10,000 mAh power bank & 20W wall charger for $20 – Newegg
- RAVPower 6-port USB-A wall charger for $23 – Newegg
- Insignia 65W USB-C & 7.5W USB-A wall charger for $22 – Best Buy
- Anker Nano II 65W USB-C wall charger for $35 – Amazon
- Anker 622 5,000 mAh magnetic wireless portable charger for $45 – Amazon
- Baseus 100W USB-C wall charger for $53 – Amazon
Laptops
- HP Chromebook 11a w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $150 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.8″ laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/256GB for $800 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $807 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKPADYPWWPW1)