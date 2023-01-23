Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Monoprice is selling an 85W USB-C wall charger for $17 today. That should be enough power to charge most non-gaming laptops that support USB power delivery.

Want to charge your phone and laptop at the same time? Best Buy’s got you covered with a $22 charger that has a 65W output over USB-C and a 7.5W USB-A charging port. And if you’re looking for something smaller, the Anker Nano II 65W USB-C charger is available for $35 from Amazon today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC games

Charging accessories

Laptops

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.