Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (11″) is a 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet with a FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and a detachable keyboard that allows you to use the computer as a laptop or tablet. It also comes with a pressure-sensitive pen.

While the Chromebook Duet 3 has a list price of $430, right now Lenovo is running a sale that lets you pick up a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $290 when you apply the coupon JANSALE at checkout.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Audio

PC & mobile accessories

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.