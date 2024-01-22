Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (11″) is a 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet with a FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and a detachable keyboard that allows you to use the computer as a laptop or tablet. It also comes with a pressure-sensitive pen.
While the Chromebook Duet 3 has a list price of $430, right now Lenovo is running a sale that lets you pick up a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $290 when you apply the coupon JANSALE at checkout.
Computers
- Beelink Mini S12 w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB for $127 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM UN305C mini PC w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $216 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7cG2/8GB/128GB for $290 – Lenovo (coupon: JANSALE)
- Lenovo Slim 7 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $849 – B&H
- LG Gram 16 w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/1TB for $899 – B&H
Audio
- Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – Newegg (coupon: SSDN2247)
- Beats Studio Buds+ true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $130 – Amazon
- Beats Solo3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $130 – Amazon
- Zoom H1n handheld audio recorder for $50 – B&H
PC & mobile accessories
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 (red) for $5 – Newegg
- Logitech Brio 101 1080p webcam for $30 – Amazon
- HTC Vive Focus VR headset for $150 – Woot