Best Buy is running a 3-day sale with discounts on TVs, PCs, smartphones, and appliances, and more.
A few highlights? You can pick up a Lenovo 14 inch laptop for $120. It’s not a very good laptop, but at that price if the only thing you use it for is watching movies and typing documents, it’s not a bad deal. You can also snag an Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC for up to $200 off, or save $100 on an Apple iPad, bringing the starting price down to $349.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Ideapad 1 14″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $120 – Best Buy
- LG Gram 15″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $649 – BuyDig
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/1TB for $650 – Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook S 14X 2.8K OLED 120 Hz laptop w/Core i5-12500H/8GB/512GB for $650 – Amazon
- Asus Zenbook 14 2.8K OLED 120 Hz laptop w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/1TB for $699 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- LG Gram 2 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 to for $95 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M9 for $95 – Lenovo
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.9″ w/64GB for $349 – Best Buy
Handhelds
- Asus ROG Ally 7″ 120 Hz handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1/16GB/512GB for $400 – Best Buy (or Asus Store)
- Asus ROG Ally 7″ 120 Hz handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1 Extreme/16GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Refurbished ONEXPLAYER handheld gaming PCs for $450 and up – ONEXPLAYER Store
Keyboards
- Keychron C3 Pro customizable TKL backlit mechanical gaming keyboard for $30 – Amazon
- Rosewill NEON K51B mechanical backlit keyboard for $13 – Newegg
Other
- Best Buy essentials 65W USB-C wall charger for $20 – Best Buy
- Lenovo 510 FHD webcam for $35 – Lenovo
- Samson Go Mic Video USB mic for $60 – Best Buy