Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s sale on Fire HD tablets and Fire TV media streamers continues. But the company is also now offering deals on several Kindle models.

You can pick up a Kindle Kids for $85 or a Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110. That’s $30 less than the price of a non-kids version of the latest Paperwhite and the price includes a cover, a 2-year worry-free guarantee, no ads on the lock screen, and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. You can also save an extra $20 if you buy two Kindle devices.

Fun fact: the Kids edition Kindles have identical hardware to the non-Kids versions. They just ship with a Kids profile enabled in the Kindle software, but you can disable it and set up a standard profile if you’re buying for yourself rather than for a young person in your life.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon Devices

Computers

Downloads & Streaming

Other