Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s sale on Fire HD tablets and Fire TV media streamers continues. But the company is also now offering deals on several Kindle models.
You can pick up a Kindle Kids for $85 or a Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110. That’s $30 less than the price of a non-kids version of the latest Paperwhite and the price includes a cover, a 2-year worry-free guarantee, no ads on the lock screen, and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. You can also save an extra $20 if you buy two Kindle devices.
Fun fact: the Kids edition Kindles have identical hardware to the non-Kids versions. They just ship with a Kids profile enabled in the Kindle software, but you can disable it and set up a standard profile if you’re buying for yourself rather than for a young person in your life.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Fire HD tablets for $55 and up – Amazon
- Save $20 when you buy two Amazon Kindle devices – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for $25 and up – Amazon
Computers
- Beelink mini PC w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/500GB for $399 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for $500 and up – Microsoft Store
- Asus VivoBook S 14X 14.5″ OLED 2.8K 120Hz laptop w/Core i7-12700H/12GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for $860 – Ant Online (via eBay)
Downloads & Streaming
- Epistory PC game for $15 – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of typing & language learning PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of farming & fighting games – Humble Bundle
Other
- Aukey EP-T21P true wireless earbuds for $9 – Newegg
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $37 – A4C (via eBay)
- Nekteck 60W USB-C wall charger for $25 – Amazon
- Logitech 10-watt wireless charging stands (2-pack) for $25 – meh
- Microsoft Surface Duo (1st-gen) for $240 and up (locked to AT&T) – Woot