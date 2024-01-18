Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Kensington Expert Wireless Trackball Mouse is on sale for $66 at Amazon right now, down from its list price of $100.
Trackballs can be a bit of an acquired taste – the learning curve is kind of steep if you’re used to using a mouse. But since you don’t need to move your wrist while using a trackball, it can be a handy tool for folks looking for an ergonomic input method. And the Kensington Expert is one of the most popular models around.
I’ve had one for the past few years, and while I still prefer a vertical mouse for activities that require precision (like audio editing), the Kensington Expert is pretty useful for most other common tasks.
Kensington’s Orbit wireless trackball is still a cheaper option, at $50. But it has fewer buttons, a smaller trackball, and less precision. While I find the smaller model slightly more comfortable to rest my hand on, but much harder to actually use for any significant period of time.
PCs
- KAMRUI AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $160 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: BLPCLLUD)
- Beelink S12 Pro mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $169 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- ACEMAGICIAN palm-sized PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $170 – Amazon
- KAMRUI mini PC w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/512GB for $289 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: JZF9CYEK)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Accessories
- Kensington Expert wireless trackball for $66 – Amazon (or wired for $69)
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon
Games
- LOVE PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Atari Mania free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming