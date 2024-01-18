Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Kensington Expert Wireless Trackball Mouse is on sale for $66 at Amazon right now, down from its list price of $100.

Trackballs can be a bit of an acquired taste – the learning curve is kind of steep if you’re used to using a mouse. But since you don’t need to move your wrist while using a trackball, it can be a handy tool for folks looking for an ergonomic input method. And the Kensington Expert is one of the most popular models around.

I’ve had one for the past few years, and while I still prefer a vertical mouse for activities that require precision (like audio editing), the Kensington Expert is pretty useful for most other common tasks.

Kensington’s Orbit wireless trackball is still a cheaper option, at $50. But it has fewer buttons, a smaller trackball, and less precision. While I find the smaller model slightly more comfortable to rest my hand on, but much harder to actually use for any significant period of time.

PCs

Accessories

Games

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.