Amazon is offering discounts on most of its Fire tablet and Fire TV media streamer lineup today. And Best Buy is running a 4-day sale on hundreds of products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $105 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $140 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $450 and up – Best Buy
Networking
- Select TP-Link networking products for up to 53% off – Amazon
- Save 30% on Eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi 6 routers – Amazon
- Asus ZenWiFi AX tri-band mesh WiFi 6 system (2-pack) for $320 – Newegg (coupon: SSCNA725)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $125 – Amazon
Other
- Asus VivoBook 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3 3250U/8GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Logitech C920x FHD webcam for $57 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $85 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Secondipity (via eBay)