Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running a sale on Fire tablets that lets you pick up the latest Fire HD 8 for $65 (marked down from $100) or the latest Fire HD 10 for $95 and up (marked down from $140).
Or if you’ve got a bit more money to spend and want a tablet that comes with a pressure-sensitive pen and the Google Play Store pre-installed, there are also discounts on some Samsung tablets.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) for $95 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $55 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $150 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $219 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets for $379 and up – Amazon
Other
- Onn true wireless earbuds for $10 – Walmart
- 8 PC games for $10 (including Borderlands 2, Bayonetta, and Celeste) – Humble Bundle
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon
- GMK palm-sized mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/128GB for $126 – Amazon
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,525 other subscribers