Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away three PC games this week. Woot is running deals on new and refurbished earbuds from popular brands. And if you need an optical mouse with up to 25,000 DPI sensitivity, Best Buy’s got you covered with a deal on the Logitech G604 gaming mouse.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Gamedec PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Divine Knockout Standard PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- First Class Trouble PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of adventure games – Humble Bundle
eBooks
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi & fantasy eBooks – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle Magic School Bundle
Wireless adio
- Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 – Woot
- Klipsch KC5 II true wireless earbuds for $49 – Klipsch (or eBay)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Woot
- Refurb Beats Studio true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Woot