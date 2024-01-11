Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Humble Bundle is offering a deal that lets you pick up 38 DRM-free eBooks from Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series for $18. Not $18 each… $18 for the whole bundle, which includes almost every book in this fantastic series.
Theoretically this is one of those name-your-price deals. You can get the first three books in the series for just $1. But don’t do that. The first two books are the weakest in the series (Pratchett started writing them when he was 17 years old, and things really start to pick up in the later books).
Proceeds are split between the publisher, Humble Bundle and Room to Read, a charity that focuses on literacy and gender equality in education. I actually just finished reading this series last year, but don’t own all the books so I’m thinking about buying the bundle in case I ever have the time/urge for a (nearly) complete re-read.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads
- 38 Discworld eBooks for $18 – Humble Bundle
- Sail Forth PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Dashlane Premium 1-year subscription for $40 – Dashlane (coupon: NY24)
Charging
- Anker 140W USB-C wall charger for $50 – Best Buy
- Anker 100W 3-port USB wall charger for $45 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 30W USB-C wall charger for $10 – RAVPower (coupon: DERC132)
Audio
- Jabra Elite 4 earbuds w/ANC for $80 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 w/ANC for $90 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro w/ANC for $130 – Woot
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 8 for $550 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 and up – Amazon