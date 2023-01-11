Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Remember when OLED displays were only available in high-priced laptops and tablets? These days you can find them in devices with list prices of $600 or less… and street prices as low as half that much.
Newegg is selling a 13 inch Asus laptop with an OLED screen for $600. It has a slightly older AMD processor, but it should offer decent performance for a $600 laptop. Meanwhile Amazon is selling the Asus VivoBook Slate 2-in-1 tablet with an OLED screen for $300 and Lenovo’s IdeaPad 5 Chromebook Duet 13″ 2-in-2 tablet with an OLED display is on sale for $379.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
OLED PCs
- Asus Zenbook 13 UM325 13″ OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Newegg
- Asus VivoBook Slate 13″ OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $300 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Chromebook Duet 13″ OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/8GB/128GB for $379 – Lenovo
Other PCs
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $456 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $580 – HP
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $600 – HP
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo convertible notebook w/Core i5-1155G7/16GB/512GB for $599 – Newegg
- Beelink SEi12 mini PC w/Core i5-1235U/32GB/500GB for $429 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $299 – Lenovo
- HP Chromebook x360 13″ convertible w/Kompanio 1200/4GB/128GB for $340 – HP
Other
- OnePlus Nord N20 for $229 – OnePlus
- OnePlus 10 Pro for $599 and up – OnePlus
- Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse for $30 – Microsoft Store
- Select 2022 Kindle eBooks for $1 – $5 – Amazon