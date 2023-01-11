Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Remember when OLED displays were only available in high-priced laptops and tablets? These days you can find them in devices with list prices of $600 or less… and street prices as low as half that much.

Newegg is selling a 13 inch Asus laptop with an OLED screen for $600. It has a slightly older AMD processor, but it should offer decent performance for a $600 laptop. Meanwhile Amazon is selling the Asus VivoBook Slate 2-in-1 tablet with an OLED screen for $300 and Lenovo’s IdeaPad 5 Chromebook Duet 13″ 2-in-2 tablet with an OLED display is on sale for $379.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Chromebook Duet 13″ OLED 2-in-1 tablet for $379

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

OLED PCs

Other PCs

Other

