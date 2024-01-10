Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Most major PC makers have announced new laptops during CES 2024, most of which will ship with the latest Intel or AMD mobile processors. But unless you really need a built-in neural processing unit (or better integrated graphics in the case of Intel’s Meteor Lake chips), the new processors aren’t really that much faster than their previous-gen counterparts.

And that makes now a pretty good time to score deals on slightly older laptops with 12th or 13th-gen Intel processors or AMD Ryzen 6000 or 7000 series chips. Case in point: HP is offering discounts on HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch laptops with Intel or AMD processors, letting you pick up a pretty good laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for as little as $550.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Mini PCs

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.