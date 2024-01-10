Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Most major PC makers have announced new laptops during CES 2024, most of which will ship with the latest Intel or AMD mobile processors. But unless you really need a built-in neural processing unit (or better integrated graphics in the case of Intel’s Meteor Lake chips), the new processors aren’t really that much faster than their previous-gen counterparts.
And that makes now a pretty good time to score deals on slightly older laptops with 12th or 13th-gen Intel processors or AMD Ryzen 6000 or 7000 series chips. Case in point: HP is offering discounts on HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch laptops with Intel or AMD processors, letting you pick up a pretty good laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for as little as $550.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7535U/16GB/256GB for $550 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/AMD Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $550 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U for $599 and up – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1180G7/16GB/512GB for $615 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Intel Core i5-13-1335U/16GB/512GB for $630 – HP
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 8.7″ Android tablet w/MTK Helio P22T//4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab M9 Android tablet w/MTK Helio G80/4GB/64GB for $100 – Lenovo
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Go 2 w/Pentium 4425Y/4GB/64GB for $139 – New Techies (via eBay)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $290 – Lenovo
Mini PCs
- MINISFORUM EliteMini UM780 XTX barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/OCuLink for $464 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM EliteMini UM780 XTX w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/512GB for $610 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Other
- Peacock (with ads) subscription free with Instacart+ membership – Instacart
- Corsair K70 Pro mini wireless 60% mechanical backlit gaming keyboard for $75 – Newegg
Helio G80 is much faster than P22T. G80 also has Widevine L1 (P22T doesn’t).