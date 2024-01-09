Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale ends January 10, which means there’s less than a day left to score deals or use the Epic Coupon for 33% off.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something to play games on, Best Buy is selling the entry-level Asus ROG Ally for $400, which is one of the best deals you’re going to find on this Windows gaming PC (just keep in mind that this is the model with a Ryzen Z1 chip, not the higher-performance Z1 Extreme processor).
Meanwhile, Valve seems to have some refurbished Steam Decks (with LCD displays) in stock: you can pick up a 256GB model for $319 or a 512GB version for $359.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Handheld PCs
- Refurb Steam Decks for $319 and up – Steam
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1/16GB/512GB for $400 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-1315U/8GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14x 14.5″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 4 13″ OLED 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9″ tablet for $400 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Endling: Extinction is Forever PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble GOG RPGs Bundle
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale – Epic Games Store (ends Jan 10)
- Pandora Plus 1-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
- Peacock Premium (with ads) 1-year subscription for $30 – Peacock (coupon: PEASUMF7B85)
Other
- Amazon Fire TV devices for up to 30% off – Amazon
- Logitech mice, keyboards, webcams, and headphones for up to 25% off – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds for $35 – Best Buy
- Samsung 256GB USB-C flash drive for $20 – Amazon