Amazon’s 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube is on sale for $15 off for the first time since it launched in the fall. And all of the company’s Fire TV Stick models are on sale at the moment (although the $40 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is probably the best deal).
Meanwhile eBay is offering 20% off thousands of products when you use the coupon NEWYEARTWENTY. Among other things, you can pick up a 13 inch laptop with a full HD display and an Intel Core i3 processor for less than $100, or an LG Gram thin and light 14 inch notebook with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor for under $800.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Onn 13″ FHD Win10 laptop w/Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB for $96 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: NEWYEARTWENTY)
- Asus VivoBook 13 Slate 13″ 2-in-1 Win11 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $300 – Amazon
- LG Gram 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/8GB/512GB for $798 – BuyDig (via eBay w/coupon: NEWYEARTWENTY)
- HP ZBook Studio G8 15.6″ mobile workstation w/Core i7-11800H/NVIDIA T1200/16GB/512GB for $999 – B&H
Smartphones and tablets
- Google Pixel 7 for $499 and up – Amazon (and Google)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 and up – Amazon (and Google)
- Apple iPad (10.2″) for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad mini for $400 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4″ tablet w/S-Pen (128GB) for $450 – Woot
Media Streamers
- Roku Express 4K+ for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar for $116 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $125 – Amazon
Charging
- RAVPower 10W wireless charger w/QC 3.0 adapter for $8 – Newegg
- Anker PowerPort III 65W USB-C wall charger for $31 – Amazon
- Anker Nano II 65W dual-port USB-C wall charger for $37 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 10,000 mAH power bank & USB wall charger for $41 – Amazon
Other
- Save 20% on select products (for up to $500 off) – eBay (coupon: NEWYEARTWENTY)
- Nintendo Switch for $256 – NationWideDistributors (via eBay w/coupon: NEWYEARTWENTY)
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 for $45 – Woot