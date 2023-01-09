Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube is on sale for $15 off for the first time since it launched in the fall. And all of the company’s Fire TV Stick models are on sale at the moment (although the $40 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is probably the best deal).

Meanwhile eBay is offering 20% off thousands of products when you use the coupon NEWYEARTWENTY. Among other things, you can pick up a 13 inch laptop with a full HD display and an Intel Core i3 processor for less than $100, or an LG Gram thin and light 14 inch notebook with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor for under $800.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Smartphones and tablets

Media Streamers

Charging

Other