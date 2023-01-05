Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games for free this week: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice.
Meanwhile Humble Bundle is offering a bundle of up to 20 sci-fi & fantasy eBooks from authors including Bruce Sterling, Brandon Sanderson, and Marjorie Liu. Pay as little as $1 for 3 books or at least $18 to get all 20.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads
- Kerbal Space Program PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi & fantasy eBooks – Humble Bundle
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $295 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen) Android 11 tablet w/3GB/32GB for $89 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android 12 tablet w/S-Pen/4GB RAM for $270 and up – Samsung
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/128GB for $900 – Best Buy