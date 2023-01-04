Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is giving away 17 free PC games to Prime members this month, including The Evil Within 2, which has a list price of $40 (although it’s on sale for $8 at Steam at the moment).

Or if reading is more your thing, Amazon has a bunch of Kindle eBooks on sale for $1 to $3 each, including some classic sci-fi & fantasy titles.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

Storage

PC games

Kindle eBooks