Amazon is giving away 17 free PC games to Prime members this month, including The Evil Within 2, which has a list price of $40 (although it’s on sale for $8 at Steam at the moment).
Or if reading is more your thing, Amazon has a bunch of Kindle eBooks on sale for $1 to $3 each, including some classic sci-fi & fantasy titles.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- KAMRUI mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/256GB for $165 – Amazon
- Gateway 14.1″ laptop w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $499 – Walmart
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/8GB/256GB for $530 – HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i 12.3″ 2-in-1 Win11 tablet w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $530 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1235U/MX550/16GB/256GB for $680 – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1230U/8GB/512GB for $730 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14p w/Ryzen 5 6600H/16GB/512GB for $814 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKJANUARY1)
Storage
- Samsung Pro Plus 256GB microSDXC card for $22 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 4TB portable SSD (1050MB/S) for $250 – Amazon
PC games
- The Evil Within 2 PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming/GOG
- 17 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- 4 Luna games free to stream for Prime members – Amazon Gaming