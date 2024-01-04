Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC game for free this week. Several mini PC makers continue to offer dirt cheap systems with Intel Alder Lake-N processors. And Woot is running a sale on refurbished, previous-gen Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders.

While I normally wouldn’t recommend picking up a Fire tablet that’s more than a few years old, the $75 Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) is a pretty good deal, and the $40 Fire HD 10 (2019) isn’t that bad either, when you consider the price. Or if you want to avoid refurbished devices, QVC is selling a brand new Fire HD 10 (2021) for $80 (or $70 for new customers who use the coupon NEWYEAR24 on their first purchase of $25 or more).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

