The Epic Games Store is giving away Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC game for free this week. Several mini PC makers continue to offer dirt cheap systems with Intel Alder Lake-N processors. And Woot is running a sale on refurbished, previous-gen Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders.
While I normally wouldn’t recommend picking up a Fire tablet that’s more than a few years old, the $75 Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) is a pretty good deal, and the $40 Fire HD 10 (2019) isn’t that bad either, when you consider the price. Or if you want to avoid refurbished devices, QVC is selling a brand new Fire HD 10 (2021) for $80 (or $70 for new customers who use the coupon NEWYEAR24 on their first purchase of $25 or more).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- ACEMAGICIAN palm-sized mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $148 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: MEZU9JUO)
- KAMRUI AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $160 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: CQVPZUBF)
- Beelink SER6 Max mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/1TB for $430 – Amazon
- ASROCK 4×4 BOX-7640U mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7640U (barebones) for $480 – Newegg
Tablets & eReaders
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 w/128GB for $449 – B&H
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $270 and up – Amazon
- 11th-gen Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $80 – QVC ($70 for new customers w/coupon: NEWYEAR24)
- Refurbished, previous-gen Amazon Kindle & Fire devices for $25 and up – Woot
Audio
- B&O Beoplay Portal over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore Space Q45 wireless on-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $110 – Newegg (coupon NNDNA87)
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – Newegg (coupon: NNDNA88)
Other
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC game for free – Epic Games Store