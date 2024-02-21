CTL’s latest Chromebooks for the education market are a line of budget laptops with 11.6 inch HD displays, eMMC flash storage, and 720p webcams.

But the new CTL Chromebook NL73 series notebooks do have some nice features including Intel AX211 WiFi 6E/BT 5.3 wireless cards and optional support for up to an Intel Processor N200 chip and touchscreen displays. Models with 360 degree hinges for use in tablet mode also support USI pens for pressure-sensitive input.

CTL is taking pre-orders now and says the Chromebooks will begin shipping in June, 2024.

Prices range from $299 to $449 when you buy a single Chromebook, but since CTL is positioning these as laptops for use in the classroom, the company also offers discounts for bulk purchases.

All models are also semi-rugged, with IP41-rated spill-resistant keyboards and they’re drop tested to withstand falls from up to 75 centimeters (2.5 feet). They also feature retractable handles that let you carry the Chromebooks like little briefcases, and rotating cameras that can be positioned to face the user or away from the laptop.

Each model has a 47.3 Wh battery and each will get ChromeOS updates from Google through at least June, 2033.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the CTL NL73 family:

NL73 NL73T NL73-8 NL73CT NL73TW NL73TWB Display 11.6 inches

1366 x 768 pixels220 nits Touch? Non-Touch Touch Non-Touch Touch Hinge 180 degrees 360 degrees 180 degrees 360 degrees CPU Intel N100

4-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.4 GHz

6W TDP Intel N200

4-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.7 GHz

6W TDP Graphics Intel UHD

24 execution units

Up to 750 MHz Intel UHD

32 execution units

Up to 750 MHz RAM 4GB LPDDR5/x 8GB LPDDR5\x Storage 64GB eMMC 128GB eMMC Ports 2 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-C (w/USB-PD)

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Weight 2.84 pounds 3.1 pounds 2.84 pounds 3.1 pounds Price $299 ? $319 $349 $399 $449

