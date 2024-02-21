CTL’s latest Chromebooks for the education market are a line of budget laptops with 11.6 inch HD displays, eMMC flash storage, and 720p webcams.

But the new CTL Chromebook NL73 series notebooks do have some nice features including Intel AX211 WiFi 6E/BT 5.3 wireless cards and optional support for up to an Intel Processor N200 chip and touchscreen displays. Models with 360 degree hinges for use in tablet mode also support USI pens for pressure-sensitive input.

CTL is taking pre-orders now and says the Chromebooks will begin shipping in June, 2024.

Prices range from $299 to $449 when you buy a single Chromebook, but since CTL is positioning these as laptops for use in the classroom, the company also offers discounts for bulk purchases.

All models are also semi-rugged, with IP41-rated spill-resistant keyboards and they’re drop tested to withstand falls from up to 75 centimeters (2.5 feet). They also feature retractable handles that let you carry the Chromebooks like little briefcases, and rotating cameras that can be positioned to face the user or away from the laptop.

Each model has a 47.3 Wh battery and each will get ChromeOS updates from Google through at least June, 2033.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the CTL NL73 family:

NL73NL73TNL73-8NL73CTNL73TWNL73TWB
Display11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels220 nits
Touch?Non-TouchTouchNon-TouchTouch
Hinge180 degrees360 degrees180 degrees360 degrees
CPUIntel N100
4-cores / 4-threads
Up to 3.4 GHz
6W TDP		Intel N200
4-cores / 4-threads
Up to 3.7 GHz
6W TDP
GraphicsIntel UHD
24 execution units
Up to 750 MHz		Intel UHD
32 execution units
Up to 750 MHz
RAM4GB LPDDR5/x8GB LPDDR5\x
Storage64GB eMMC128GB eMMC
Ports2 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-C (w/USB-PD)
2 x USB 3.0 Type-A Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
Weight2.84 pounds3.1 pounds2.84 pounds3.1 pounds
Price$299?$319$349$399$449

