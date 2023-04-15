CTL is taking pre-orders for two models of a Chromebox CBX3. Both models are compact desktop computers with support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple I/O ports. And both, of course, are powered by Google ChromeOS software.

But the entry-level CTL Chromebox CBX3 packs a 5-core, 6-thread Intel Celeron 7305 processor based on 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake-N architecture, while the more powerful Chromebox CBX3-7 is the first ChromeOS device announced to feature a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor based on Raptor Lake architecture. It also costs about three times as much as the base model though.

Both computers measure 5.85″ x 5.83″ x 1.62″ and feature a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

And both should get automatic software updates from Google until at least June, 2030.

But while the entry-level model is up for pre-order for $309, while the Core i7 version is going for $849 during pre-orders. Both of those prices represent discounts off the expected retail price.

Aside from the processor differences, the entry-level model will ship this summer with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the higher-priced model will come with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

Beyond that, it’s a little hard to be certain of specs, due to some inconsistencies on the CTL website. In some places the company says the little computers feature LPDDR4x-2933 memory, while in others it says they have DDR4 RAM. And I see references to both 256GB of eMMC storage and 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage for the CBX3-7.

As Chrome Unboxed notes, CTL Chromeboes tend to be pretty user-upgrade-friendly, so I’d be surprised if these new models didn’t have user-accessible SODIMM and/or M.2 slots.

I’ve reached out to CTL for clarification, but until we get official word on the specs, I’d hold off on pre-ordering one of these new Chromeboxes if you’re specifically hoping to upgrade to higher-capacity or higher-speed memory or storage.