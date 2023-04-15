CTL is taking pre-orders for two models of a Chromebox CBX3. Both models are compact desktop computers with support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple I/O ports. And both, of course, are powered by Google ChromeOS software.

But the entry-level CTL Chromebox CBX3 packs a 5-core, 6-thread Intel Celeron 7305 processor based on 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake-N architecture, while the more powerful Chromebox CBX3-7 is the first ChromeOS device announced to feature a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor based on Raptor Lake architecture. It also costs about three times as much as the base model though.

Both computers measure 5.85″ x 5.83″ x 1.62″ and feature a set of ports that includes:

  • 2 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x USB Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)
  • 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 1 x RJ45 Ethernet
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 1 x microSD card reader

And both should get automatic software updates from Google until at least June, 2030.

But while the entry-level model is up for pre-order for $309, while the Core i7 version is going for $849 during pre-orders. Both of those prices represent discounts off the expected retail price.

Aside from the processor differences, the entry-level model will ship this summer with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the higher-priced model will come with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

Beyond that,  it’s a little hard to be certain of specs, due to some inconsistencies on the CTL website. In some places the company says the little computers feature LPDDR4x-2933 memory, while in others it says they have DDR4 RAM. And I see references to both 256GB of eMMC storage and 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage for the CBX3-7.

As Chrome Unboxed notes, CTL Chromeboes tend to be pretty user-upgrade-friendly, so I’d be surprised if these new models didn’t have user-accessible SODIMM and/or M.2 slots.

I’ve reached out to CTL for clarification, but until we get official word on the specs, I’d hold off on pre-ordering one of these new Chromeboxes if you’re specifically hoping to upgrade to higher-capacity or higher-speed memory or storage.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.