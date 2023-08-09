Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Smartphones can get hot to the touch when you push them to the limits. That’s the idea behind some of the enhanced cooling systems we’ve seen in gaming phones, including vapor chambers and spinning fans built into some phones. But it’s not just gaming phones that can overheat: I’ve had several phones that overheated while recording long videos, causing the recordings to stop.

But I’m not sure that strapping a 4,200 RPM fan on the back of my phone is going to make videos come out any better (they may not time out, but they’d include the sound of spinning fan blades). For mobile gamers though? I suppose Cooler Master’s new Cryo Phone Cooler could be a cheaper alternative to buying a new phone.

First unveiled earlier this year, the Cryo Phone Cooler is a clip-on cooler that incorporates a fan, thermoelectric cooling plates, and… RGB lighting, because gaming, I guess.

It’s set to go on sale August 10th for around $30 and features an expandable clip that should allow you to use it with phones ranging from 67 to 88 millimeters in width. It’s made from aluminum, plastic and rubber, and draws power from a USB_C port.

The cooler also works with a mobile app that lets you control fan speed and lighting effects via a Bluetooth connection from your phone.

Cooler Master isn’t the first company to introduce an external cooler for smartphones. Asus has been offering cooling accessories for its ROG Phone line of gaming phones since 2018, but they’re not designed for use with phones from other companies. And a few years ago Razer introduced its Razer Phone Cooler Chroma with a 6,400 RPM fan and RGB lighting, but with a $60 price tag it costs nearly twice as much as the Cryo Phone Cooler.

via Guru3D and Gearrice

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.