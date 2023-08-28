Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Cool Pi ARM Notebook is a laptop computer with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, support for up to 32GB of RAM and 256GB of eMMC storage, and a $455 starting price for an 8GB/64GB model.

It’s also rather unusual in a few ways: it runs Android 12 or Ubuntu Linux rather than Windows. It’s powered by an ARM-based Rockchip RK3588 processor rather than an Intel or AMD chip. And that processor is part of a compute module that could theoretically be removed and replaced… although it’s unclear if there will ever be any upgrade options in the future.

At the heart of the laptop is a Cool Pi CM5 module with Rockchip’s processor featuring:

4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8 GHz

Mali-G610 MP4 GPU

NPU with up to 6 TOPS AI performance

The Cool Pi CM5 is also available for purchase for $218 and up (bundled with a carrier board) if you’d prefer a mini-desktop form-factor. But customers who opt for the laptop will get a complete computer that includes a display, keyboard, trackpad, speakers, and battery, among other things.

The notebook also has an M.2 2280 slot for an optional SSD, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 4.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

Cool Pi’s laptop has 2MP webcam, stereo 1W speakers, a 38 Wh battery, and a power input with support for a 12V/2A DC power supply. Cool Pi says the battery should provide up to 7 hours of run time while watching videos. Expect somewhat less for more demanding tasks.

The laptop has a metal shell, but the exterior is covered in plastic, and the Cool Pi ARM Notebook measures 323 x 210 x 20mm (12.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.46 kg (3.2 pounds).

via CNX Software and Cool Pi Forum

