The Radxa Penta SATA HAT is a $45 add-on board that allows you to connect up to five SATA hard drives or SSDs to a Raspberry Pi 5 to create a network-attached storage device for use as a file server, backup device, or just a small PC with support for a lot of storage.

Available now from ARACE, the board should be available from Amazon soon as well.

As CNX Software points out, the Penta SATA HAT is actually an accessory that Radxa has been selling for years. But up until now it was designed primarily for the company’s own single-board computer and was not compatible with Raspberry Pi devices until the Raspberry Pi 5 came around.

That’s because Raspberry Pi’s latest single-board computer is the first to support PCIe connections via a new FPC cable connector.

Radxa’s board has four SATA interfaces plus an eSATA connector, allowing you to connect 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch drives to a Raspberry Pi (or other supported single-board computers). Radxa says there’s software support for RADIO 0, RAID 1, and RAID 5 configurations.

Other features include connectors for an optional fan or OLED display that can show storage information or other details, a 12V power input, and an ATX power interface that can be used to connect a PSU.

The board comes with an eSATA to SATA cable and screws for attaching the PENTA SATA HAT to a Raspberry Pi 5.

via Radxa Forum and CNX Software

