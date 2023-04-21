Most laptops put the mainboard, memory, storage, and cooling system in the base of the notebook. But Compal has designed a concept gaming laptop that works a little differently.

Compal’s Veneno laptop has a dual-hinge design that lets you open the laptop like any clamshell-style notebook, but then you can also pull the screen forward to get a little closer to the action. So far, so not-exactly-new. But what is unusual is that Compal says the guts of the notebook are in the display stand rather than the base.

That could give this notebook a thermal advantage over other gaming laptops, because the cooling system isn’t facing downward toward your desk or table. That means the fans can easily draw air in through the exposed vents on the back of the computer, circulate it over the processor, GPU, and other components, and then release hot air through vents on the top and sides of the display stand.

Compal says that in addition to the enhanced cooling, the design could make upgrades easier by allowing users to quickly remove the cover panel on the lid stand to get at the memory and storage. But I’m not sure how that’s easier than removing the bottom panel on most existing laptops.

Since the Veneno laptop is more of a reference design than a real product at this point, there are no details on the specs or pricing. But Compal recently won an IF Design Award for the concept, so it’s at least theoretically possible that some PC maker could contract with Compal to actually produce this notebook so that they can slap a brand name on it and sell it to customers.