Boardcon’s new Compact3566 is a single-board computer powered by a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor. It supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and 128GB of eMMC storage and an M.2 socket with support for a PCIe SSD.

But when it comes to size, ports, and compatibility with third-party accessories? It’s basically a Raspberry Pi 3 clone.

Like Raspberry Pi’s model B computers, the Compact3566 measures 85 x 56mm (3.35″ x 2.2″) and has a 40-pin header. It also has similar ports in nearly identical locations, although as CNX Software notes, the USB ports are a little taller on Boardcon’s single-board PC and the processor is in a different place.

That means that while some third-party accessories like cases and HAT expansion boards designed for a Raspberry Pi will likely work with the Compact3566, it’s possible that not all accessories will be compatible.

The Boardcon Compact3566 features Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a micro USB port for power. It also has an HDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader plus MIPI DSI and MIPI CSI interfaces for cameras and displays.

Three things it has that Raspberry Pi’s computer lack are the eMMC flash storage, M.2 socket for an optional SSD, and a neural processing unit built into the Rockchip RK3566 processor, which offers up to 0.8 TOPS of hardware-accelerated performance for AI/machine learning tasks.

Boardcon says the computer supports Android 11 and Debian 10 operating systems.

The Compact3566 is available for purchase now, but the price isn’t listed on the company’s website. You’ll need to contact Boardcon to inquire about placing an order.

via CNX Software