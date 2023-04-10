Taiwan-based Geekom has unveiled a new addition to its line-up of compact computers. The business-oriented Geekom Mini IT12 features 12-core Intel Alder Lake processors, Windows 11 Pro and support for USB 4.

Geekom is offering the Mini IT12 with your choice of a Core i5-1240P clocked at 4.4GHz or a Core i7-1260P clocked at 4.7GHz. There’s a single Core i5 model that comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The higher-end Core i7 units can be equipped with the same 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD or bumped up to 32GB and 1TB.

On the front of the Mini IT12 you’ll find a headphone jack and a pair of USB 3.2 ports. There’s a third at the back situated above a single USB 2.0 port. Geekom has also included two 40Gbps USB 4.0 Type C ports.

Blazing fast networking comes standard, too, with a 2.5G Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6e support. The two HDMI 2.0 ports can output 4K resolutions at up to 60Hz. Those who require higher resolution can tap into the USB 4 ports, which handle up to 8k.

The Mini IT12 measures just over 4.5 inches square and is just under two inches thick. At 23 ounces – and with the included VESA mount – it’s light enough that it can be mounted just about anywhere with ease. Geekom also managed to leave enough room inside to squeeze in a 2.5-inch drive if you want to expand storage without going external.

Geekom is currently taking pre-orders for the Mini IT12 and expects to begin shipping units to customers by the end of the month. The 16Gb/512Gb Core i5 and Core i7 are priced at $529 and $639 respectively. The fully-loaded Core i7 with 32Gb/1TB is selling for $709.

via Android TV Box