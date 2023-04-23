The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC is coming soon, and rumor has it that the little computer will be priced competitively with a top-of-the-line Steam Deck while offering stronger CPU and graphics performance.

Asus hasn’t confirmed pricing or availability yet, and the company hasn’t revealed other details yet, like accessories for the ROG Ally. But SnoopyTech appears to have gotten a head start with a sneak peek at new earbuds, an external game controller and an “Asus ROG HDMI Charger Dock.”

Wondering what an HDMI Charger dock does? Basically it looks like multi-port USB wall charger… and it kind of is. Plug your ROG Ally (or any other device that charges via USB-C) into the USB-C port, plug the adapter into the wall and you can refuel your device or keep it running when the battery is dead.

But this little device isn’t just a charger, it’s also a dock with a USB Type-A port and an HDMI 2.0 port.

It’s unclear whether that HDMI 2.0 port is for charging or peripherals, but if it supports the latter, you could possibly use it to plug in a mouse, keyboard, or other wired accessories.

The HDMI 2.0 port, meanwhile, allows you to connect a TV or monitor. When used with the ROG Ally this will let you play games on a bigger screen. But you can also use it to connect a second screen to laptops, tablets, or smartphones that support video output over USB-C.

The ROG Ally has just two ports: a 3.5mm headphone jack and an Asus XG Mobile port that can be used for an Asus ROG XG Mobile external graphics card via a proprietary high-speed connection. But part of that XG Mobile port is a USB-C port that can be used for charging and data.

So theoretically you could connect an external display by purchasing a ROG XG Mobile GPU, which has DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports built-in. But since those eGPU docks tend to sell for $1000 to $1500, it’ll be nice to have a cheaper option for connecting an external display if you’re playing games that run well using only the ROG Ally’s integrated graphics.

ASUS ROG HDMI Charger Dock pic.twitter.com/WpXr564mXV — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 23, 2023