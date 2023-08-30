Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chuwi CoreBox line of mini PCs that look like scale models of larger desktop tower computers, but which usually pack mobile processors under the hood.

Chuwi’s upcoming Chuwi CoreBox (5th-gen) kind of follows suit. But while the Intel Core i5-13500H processor that powers this little computer was designed for mobile devices, Chuwi says the computer has improved cooling, allowing that chip to run with a 65W TDP to offer desktop-class performance.

The Core i5-13500H processor is a 12-thread, 16-core chip that features four Performance cores with speeds up to 4.7 GHz and eight Efficiency cores that top out at 3.5 GHz, along with 1.45 GHz Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics with 80 execution units.

Intel typically recommends setting the processor base power at 45 watts, but the chip supports up to 95 watts of turbo boost performance, so it’s not all that surprising that Chuwi was able to configure the chip to run at a higher-than-typical power level.

The company says the 5th-gen Chuwi CoreBox has an aluminum heat sink, four pure copper, nickel-plated heat pipes, and a hydraulic 3400 RPM fan.

Some of the computer’s other features include two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR5 memory, an M.2 slot for a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD and support for up to four displays thanks to two DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. Other ports include 6 USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing and detailed specs haven’t been unveiled yet, but the 5th-gen Chuwi CoreBox is scheduled to go up for pre-order on September 15th. Folks who sign up on the Chuwi website before then can register for a coupon for 20% off the pre-order price, but only 500 coupons will be offered.

The exterior design looks pretty similar to the 4th-gen model, which measures 173 x 158 x 73mm (6.8″ x 6.2″ x 2.9″). But the new version looks like it could be a bit larger, in order to accommodate additional ports and enhanced cooling: last year’s model had lower-power, lower-performance Intel Core i3-1215U processor set to run at 35-watts.

via @chuwidotcom

