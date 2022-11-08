Chinese PC maker Chuwi’s Corebox line of computers are compact desktops that look a bit like Apple’s classic Mac Pro (but smaller and without the cheese grater finish). And they’re generally a lot cheaper.

The new Chuwi CoreBox 4th-gen mini PC is set to begin shipping later this month. It has a retail price of $449, but folks who pre-order now can save $50 and pick one up for $399.

The computer measures 173 x 158 x 73mm (6.8″ x 6.2″ x 2.9″) and features a black and gray chassis made from aluminum-magnesium alloy and polycarbonate (plastic).

Under the hood, it’s powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, which is a laptop-class processor with 6 cores and 8 threads (2 Performance cores with support for hyperthreading plus four single-threaded Performance cores). It has Intel UHD integrated graphics with support for speeds up to 1.1 GHz and 64 execution units. And while it’s nominally a 15-watt processor, Chuwi says its mini PC, as configured, will let the chip use up to 35 watts.

Other features include 8GB of LPDDR5 memory (not user upgradeable), a 1TB M.2 2280 PCie SSD (which is replaceable), and room for an optional 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD.

The computer has a single Thunderbolt 4 port that can be used for external graphics docks or other accessories, plus four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a Gigabit ethernet jack, DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 ports, and 3.5mm mic and audio jacks.

You should be able to connect up three 4K displays by using the HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C ports.

The 4th-gen Chuwi CoreBox comes with a wireless card that supports WiFi 6 connectivity and a 65-watt power supply.