Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chuwi MiniBook X is a convertible mini-laptop computer with an 10.51 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, 12GB of RAM 512GB of storage, and a low-power Intel processor.

Chuwi launched the first version of the mini-laptop in early 2022, but now the company has quietly released an updated model with an faster processor and a slightly updated design. The new Chuwi MiniBook X with an Intel N100 chip is now available from AliExpress for $369.

While the previous-gen MiniBook X had an Intel Celeron N5100 processor based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture, the new version has an Intel Processor N100 chip based on Alder Lake-N architecture.

Both chips are 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processors with Intel UHD integrated graphics, but the newer chip typically scores around 30% to 40% higher in CPU performance, according to PassMark. And it should bring even bigger gains in graphics performance.

The 2023 model also has a slightly smaller screen (10.51 inches, vs 10.8 inches) and faster memory (LPDDR5 vs LPDDR4x). But it’s also a downgrade in a few respects: last year’s MiniBook X had a 2560 x 1600 pixel screen, while the new model has a 1920 x 1200 pixel display. The Celeron N5100 model also supported an optional pressure-sensitive pen, but I don’t see any mention of that feature for the N100 model.

The good news is that the new model is also cheaper: the original MiniBook X sold for $559 at launch, while the new model is going for $369.

Other features for the MiniBook X (2023) include a PCIe NVMe SSD, an aluminum alloy body, a 26.6 Wh battery and 45W USB-C power adapter, and a rather small number of ports that includes a 3.5mm audio jack and two USB Type-C ports (both with support for charging, data, and video output). The laptop has a 2MP webcam above the display and a fan inside the case for active cooling.

I’m taking some of the specs listed on the AliExpress product page with a grain of salt since there’s mention of a mini HDMI port, for example, but it’s not shown in any of the pictures. And there may or may not be a microSD card reader. And while it’s certainly plausible that it has a WiFi 5 + Bluetooth 4.2 wireless card, that would be a little disappointing for a new computer in 2023, even one that’s fairly inexpensive.

There are also some inconsistent details about pricing and physical dimensions, but it does look like the little convertible notebook most likely weighs about 899 grams, or about 2 pounds.

One other thing to keep in mind is that Chuwi is a Chinese company that sells its low-cost computers globally through its own website and third-party marketplaces like AliExpress and Amazon. But the company doesn’t have a great track record for offering global support and customer service, so it’s often best to proceed with caution.

That said, a $369 MiniBook X with an Intel Processor N100 does look a little more attractive than last year’s version thanks to the processor and memory upgrades, along with the price drop.

