The upcoming Chuwi GemiBook xPro is a laptop with a 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

It’s also the first notebook from Chinese PC maker Chuwi to feature an Intel Alder Lake-N processor. Chuwi says the GemiBook xPro should be available soon for under $300.

Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors are low-cost, low-power chips designed to bring better CPU and graphics performance to entry-level laptops and mini PCs. They’re the successor to the previous-gen Intel Atom-based chips like the company’s Jasper Lake, Gemini Lake, and Apollo Lake processors that were sold under Celeron and Pentium Silver branding.

Basically Alder Lake-N processors are what you get if you take a 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake-U series chip and strip away the Performance cores, leaving just the Efficiency cores.

The Chuwi GemiBook xPro will be powered by an Intel Processor N100, which is a 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread chip with support for CPU speeds up to 3.4 GHz and 750 MHz Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units.

Unfortunately the press release Chuwi sent me gets the name of the chip wrong, referring to it as a “Core i3-N100” processor. But there isn’t any chip with that name. Fortunately the company provided enough other information to make it pretty clear which processor the laptop has.

The laptop measures less than 0.8 inches (19.9mm) thick and weighs less than 3.1 pounds (1.4kg). It features a 180 degree hinge. Chuwi hasn’t revealed details about the laptop’s ports, power supply, webcam, or other features yet. But given the $300 price tag, I wouldn’t expect too many premium touches – for example it’s unlikely that the laptop would have a backlit keyboard.