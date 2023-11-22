Google brought initial support for the Steam game client to Chromebooks way back in early 2022. But at the time it was only available for a handful of Chromebooks, and you had to be running a dev channel build of ChromeOS.

Since then Google has made several updates, making Steam gaming available to more users… but up until recently you still needed to open the chrome://flags menu on your Chromebook and toggle the borealis-enabled flag. Starting with ChromeOS 119 though, Steam isn’t hidden behind a flag anymore. It’s available anyone with a Chromebook that meets the minimum system requirements.

Those requirements include:

Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 or better processor

At least 8GB of RAM

At least 128GB of storage

That means that Steam won’t work with most entry-level Chromebooks. But if you’ve got a model with better-than-budget specs, then you should be able to install Steam on your Chromebook.

Once installed, you should be able to download and install games from Valve’s storefront and play them on your Chromebook. That includes games designed to run natively on Linux as well as Windows games, thanks to the Proton software that Valve designed to allow Windows games to run on Linux devices (like the Steam Deck).

But keep in mind that Chromebooks aren’t really designed as bleeding edge gaming PCs. Even models with the best specs still rely on integrated graphics rather than discrete GPUs, which means that you’re not going to be using a Chromebook to play the latest AAA games. For that, Google recommends using game streaming services like those offered by NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Amazon.

But ChromeOS 119 brings support for playing some of the same casual games you’d be able to play on a budget or mid-range Windows laptop. Google offers a list of several dozen supported titles that are known to run well on Chromebooks.

Other changes in ChromeOS 119 include support for saving, synchronizing, and recalling tab groups, mic and camera switches in the Privacy Hub, support for Google Drive file sync if you’re using a Chromebook Plus model, and the ability to choose when recording a screen capture whether to record the system audio, microphone audio, or both.

