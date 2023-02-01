Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Last week Liliputing reported that the first mini PCs powered by Intel Processor N95 chips were available from AliExpress with starting prices under $200 for a barebones model. But now there are more options for folks who might not want to order from a Chinese marketplace.

A handful of mini PCs with the same processor are now available from Amazon for under $300.

The Intel Processor N95 is a 15-watt, chip with four Intel Gracemont CPU cores and support for CPU speeds up to 3.4 GHz and Intel UHD graphics with support for speeds up to 1.2 GHz. It’s part of the new Intel Alder Lake-N line of low-cost, low-power chips that are basically what you get when you build a 12th-gen Intel Core processor using only Efficiency cores (there are no Performance cores).

This particular chip has higher power consumption and lower CPU and graphics performance than some other members of the lineup, suggesting that it may be a binned part that Intel decided to offer as a cheaper option for PC makers. And that would help explain why it’s becoming popular with Chinese PC makers who are cranking out cheap small desktop computers.

Here are a few of the models available from Amazon so far:

The cheapest model is the SIMODEWA mini PC, which appears to be based on the same design as the mini PC I reported on last week. But the KAMRUI and ACEMAGICIAN models have a different port layout and support for an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD in addition to an M.2 SSD. The ACEMAGICIAN model also has dual Ethernet jacks (other models have just one).

Beelink has also announced plans to sell a Beelink Mini S12 mini PC with an Intel Processor N95 chip soon. That will be the company’s first model powered by an Alder Lake-N processor, and it’s expected to be a 4.25″ x 4″ x 1.5″ computer with support for up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and room for an M.2 2280 SSD and 2.5 inch drive.

While it’s still worth proceeding with caution when buying a computer from a small Chinese brand like the companies that make these mini PCs, they’re all covered by Amazon’s return policy which allows customers to return a product in its original condition within 30 days of receipt for a refund or replacement.