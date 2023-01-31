Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chatreey G2 is a small form-factor desktop computer that looks more like a game console than a PC. It measures 310 x 250 x 55mm (12.2″ x 9.8″ x 2.2″) and features RGB lighting effects on the front of the case.

But unlike most game consoles, the Chatreey G2 is a customizable PC with the beating heart of a gaming laptop. It’s available with Intel Core i7-12700H or Core i9-12900H processor options and features a a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The system can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and up to three storage drives. The Chatreey G2 is available from AliExpress for $687 and up.

The starting price is for a barebones model with a Core i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA graphics, but no memory, storage, or operating system, so you’ll need to supply your own if you opt for this model.

You can also upgrade to a Core i9-12900H chip for $56 extra, or pay more to configure the system with up to 64GB of RAM, up to 4TB of storage, and Windows 11 software.

Each version of the Chatreey G2 features a 95-watt NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 mobile GPU with 4GB of memory. It’s not exactly NVIDIA’s most powerful graphics solution, but it should be good enough to handle many recent games or other applications that can leverage hardware-accelerated graphics.

Inside the case, there are two SODIMM slots for memory. Each supports up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. There are two M.2 2280 slots for solid storage. One is a PCIe 4.0 slot, while the other is PCIe 3.0. And there’s also a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD.

There are two fans and four heat pipes to help keep the system from overheating and a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Ports include:

4 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (front)

1 x USB Type-C

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel I225-V)

1 x mic in

1 x audio out

Chatreey doesn’t provide full specs for that USB-C port, but the company says the computer supports up to three displays if you use both HDMI ports and the USB-C port, so it sounds like at the very least, that port supports DisplayPort Alt mode functionality.

via AndroidPC.es