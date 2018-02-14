Liliputing

How to read EPUB books with a Kindle

11 Comments

Amazon’s Kindle line of devices are some of the most popular E Ink gadgets for reading eBooks, and for good reason. They’re relatively inexpensive, have good displays, offer long battery life, and make reading books from Amazon’s Kindle store super easy. But what about books you didn’t buy from Amazon? Kindles can support books that […]

How to bulk download Humble Bundle eBook purchases

3 Comments

Humble Bundle‘s eBook bundles are a great way to save money on books, digital comics, manga, or audiobooks. The company got its start by offering bundles of video games for low prices, but these days the company also offers software bundles from time to time, and lots of eBook bundles. For instance, I just paid […]

How to get Android apps without using the Play Store

5 Comments

Most Android phones, tablets, and TV boxes sold in the US ship with the Google Play Store pre-installed. Some devices, like the Amazon Fire line of tablets lack the Play Store, but it’s often easy to find a way to load it yourself. But the Play Store isn’t the only place to find Android apps. […]

How to use an SD card with Amazon’s Fire tablets

13 Comments

Every tablet Amazon has released in the past few years has featured a microSD card slot, which is a nice thing to have if you’re using a tablet that may have as little as 8GB of built-in storage. You can pick up just about any Class 10 or UHS microSD card to add up to […]

How to sideload Android apps on a Chromebook

12 Comments

Now that Chromebooks can run Android apps downloaded from the Google Play Store, you might be wondering whether they can run apps not downloaded from the Play Store. It turns out the answer is yes. For now you have to jump through a few extra hoops to make it happen, but here’s how I managed to […]

How to upgrade RAM on the Acer Aspire 11 convertible notebook

5 Comments

The Acer Aspire R11 is an 11.6 inch notebook with a touchscreen display and a 360 degree hinge that lets you use the computer like a tablet. It’s a relatively low-cost device, with prices starting at about $330 in the US. For that price, you get a computer with an Intel Braswell processor, 4GB of […]

How to install Android 5.1 on a NOOK HD or NOOK HD+

18 Comments

The Barnes & Noble NOOK HD and HD+ were released in 2012, and the tablets offered high-resolution displays, dual-core processors, and microSD card slots, among other features. But they weren’t hugely successful for B&N, and the NOOK HD and HD+ were the last tablets the book store chain ever produced on its own. These days […]