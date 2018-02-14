Liliputing

GPD Win 2 handheld gaming PC preview

at by 48 Comments

The GPD Win 2 is a tiny computer that’s unlike anything else on the market today… with the possible exception of the original GPD Win. Both devices are handheld computers that look like a cross between a laptop and a Nintendo DS. They fold up small enough to slide into a pocket (if you have […]

Google Pixel 2 XL review

at by 6 Comments

The Google Pixel 2 XL is a better phone than the Pixel 2 in a lot of ways. It has a more modern-looking design with thin bezels and a high-resolution 2880 x 1440 pixel display. It offers longer battery life. And it has just about all the features that make the Pixel 2 such a […]

Google Pixel 2 smartphone review

at by 15 Comments

The Google Pixel 2 is probably the next phone I’m going to buy. It’s a powerful phone with an excellent camera, well thought-out software, sturdy (if rather mundane) design, and decent battery life. As a Pixel device, it also comes with a few perks including a guaranteed 3 years of security and feature updates and […]

Moto X4 Android One smartphone review

at by 13 Comments

The Moto X4 is a mid-range phone with decent all-around performance, dual rear cameras, and an IP68 waterproof rating. But that’s not why I wanted to review this phone. While there are a lot of decent mid-range smartphones on the market these days, the Moto X4 is special for a few reasons. It’s the first […]

Purism Librem 13 v2 Linux laptop review

at by 24 Comments

At first glance, the Purism Librem 13 v2 looks like a lot of other laptops on the market. It’s a compact notebook that measures about 0.7 inches thick, weighs about 3.3 pounds, and which has a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a backlit keyboard, and a large touchpad. But take a closer look […]

Google DayDream View VR headset review (with Google Pixel XL)

at by Leave a Comment

It’s been more than two years since Google showed that you could transform a smartphone into a virtual reality device by placing it in a headset made of nothing more than cardboard and lenses. Sure, Google Cardboard isn’t as powerful or versatile as an expensive VR device like Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. But it’s […]

Acer Swift 7 ultraportable notebook review

at by Leave a Comment

Acer’s 13 inch Swift 7 laptop is super-slim, super-lightweight, and super-quiet, thanks to a fanless design. It’s a stylish laptop with one of the best keyboards of any Acer laptop I’ve tested, and it also features a wide, comfortable touchpad below the keys. There must be a catch, right? Well, there is… kind of. The Acer […]

GPD Win handheld gaming PC (quick review)

at by 61 Comments

The GPD Win is a small device that looks like a handheld game console… and it is. But it’s also a full-fledged, if low-powered, Windows computer. It’s the first Windows device from GPD, a company that’s released a number of Android-powered gaming handhelds over the past few years. Following a crowdfunding campaign for the GPD […]