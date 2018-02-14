The GPD Win 2 is a tiny computer that’s unlike anything else on the market today… with the possible exception of the original GPD Win. Both devices are handheld computers that look like a cross between a laptop and a Nintendo DS. They fold up small enough to slide into a pocket (if you have […]
Eve V review: A premium tablet designed by committee (that turned out pretty well)
Plenty of small companies run crowdfunding campaigns to raise money and generate buzz for their new products. Eve-Tech went a bit further with its new tablet. The Eve V wasn’t just crowdfunded… it was crowd-developed. The company solicited feedback from potential customers through polls and forum posts before making most major decisions about the tablet. […]
Google Pixel 2 XL review
The Google Pixel 2 XL is a better phone than the Pixel 2 in a lot of ways. It has a more modern-looking design with thin bezels and a high-resolution 2880 x 1440 pixel display. It offers longer battery life. And it has just about all the features that make the Pixel 2 such a […]
Google Pixel 2 smartphone review
The Google Pixel 2 is probably the next phone I’m going to buy. It’s a powerful phone with an excellent camera, well thought-out software, sturdy (if rather mundane) design, and decent battery life. As a Pixel device, it also comes with a few perks including a guaranteed 3 years of security and feature updates and […]
Moto X4 Android One smartphone review
The Moto X4 is a mid-range phone with decent all-around performance, dual rear cameras, and an IP68 waterproof rating. But that’s not why I wanted to review this phone. While there are a lot of decent mid-range smartphones on the market these days, the Moto X4 is special for a few reasons. It’s the first […]
Purism Librem 13 v2 Linux laptop review
At first glance, the Purism Librem 13 v2 looks like a lot of other laptops on the market. It’s a compact notebook that measures about 0.7 inches thick, weighs about 3.3 pounds, and which has a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a backlit keyboard, and a large touchpad. But take a closer look […]
Google DayDream View VR headset review (with Google Pixel XL)
It’s been more than two years since Google showed that you could transform a smartphone into a virtual reality device by placing it in a headset made of nothing more than cardboard and lenses. Sure, Google Cardboard isn’t as powerful or versatile as an expensive VR device like Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. But it’s […]
Acer Swift 7 ultraportable notebook review
Acer’s 13 inch Swift 7 laptop is super-slim, super-lightweight, and super-quiet, thanks to a fanless design. It’s a stylish laptop with one of the best keyboards of any Acer laptop I’ve tested, and it also features a wide, comfortable touchpad below the keys. There must be a catch, right? Well, there is… kind of. The Acer […]
GPD Win handheld gaming PC (quick review)
The GPD Win is a small device that looks like a handheld game console… and it is. But it’s also a full-fledged, if low-powered, Windows computer. It’s the first Windows device from GPD, a company that’s released a number of Android-powered gaming handhelds over the past few years. Following a crowdfunding campaign for the GPD […]
Google Pixel XL review: This is what a “Google Phone” looks like in 2016
Google’s Pixel smartphones represent a new beginning for the company in a lot of ways. While Google has been working with hardware partners to release Nexus phones since 2010, the 5 inch Google Pixel and 5.5 inch Google Pixel XL are the first phones that are Google all the way. They ship with the latest […]
Acer Aspire S 13 review: An affordable ultraportable laptop (with a few quirks)
For the past few years Asus has kind of dominated the affordable ultrabook space with its Zenbook UX305 line of 13.3 inch notebooks weighing around 3 pounds or less and selling for around $699 and up. But this year Acer decided to get in on the action with the launch of the 3 pound Acer […]
Gole1 mini PC review: Blurring the lines between tablets and desktop PCs
The Gole1 is a tiny computer that’s hard to categorize. It’s basically a compact desktop computer that you can also use as a tablet. Or maybe it’s a tablet with a really small screen, a bunch of ports, and a kind of thick case. Either way, it’s a small device that you can plug into […]
