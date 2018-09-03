Chinese chip maker Rockchip makes the processors that power a lot of cheap Chinese tablets and TV boxes. But the company’s two latest processors are aimed at Internet of Things devices like smart speakers and displays. The Rockchip RK3308 and Rockchip “Gemini” processors are both quad-core, ARM Cortex-A35 chips. But the RK3308 is aimed at […]
Bose AR is an augmented reality platform based on audio
Most of the companies working on augmented reality today are focused on the same thing: video. The idea is to use your phone’s display, smart glasses, or other devices to superimpose virtual items on your real-world environment visually. Bose has an idea that sounds different, because it focuses on… sound. The company is introducing its […]
Sony DPT-CP1 Digital Paper device with E Ink display coming soon?
Since Amazon discontinued its Kindle DX line of devices, most eReaders with E Ink displays come with 6 or 7 inch screens. And then there’s the Sony Digital Paper line of products, which have 13 inch E Ink displays and support for pen input. It’s probably unfair to call them eReaders, since they’re really much […]
AMD’s 2nd-gen “Threadripper” chips coming this year (leaks)
This week we got our first look at AMD’s upcoming 2nd-gen Ryzen chip lineup for mainstream desktops thanks to a set of leaked slides posted by El Chapuzas Informático. Now the site has posted a few more slides that give us an idea of what AMD has planned for high-performance desktops, among other things. Last […]
BLOCKS unveils Project OpenWatch: open source, Android-based smartwatch framework
There are three big names in the smartwatch operating system space at the moment: Apple’s WatchOS, Google’s Android Wear, and Samsung’s Tizen. But the makers of the upcoming BLOCKS modular smartwatch couldn’t use any of those because they wouldn’t support the plug-and-play modules BLOCKS wanted to support. So the company developed its own Android-based software. […]
Intel launches Optane 800P SSD for mainstream consumers (speedy, pricey storage)
It’s been about a year since Intel launched its first Optane storage for mainstream computers. But the first consumer solid state drives to use 3D Xpoint technology were pretty expensive when you looked at the price-per gigabyte, which is one of the reasons Intel decided to launch low-capacity drives meant to be used alongside a […]
What if phones had a tiny camera notch in the corner?
Another day, another development in the hottest smartphone trend of 2018: notches. Chinese phone maker Xiaomi is expected to reveal the Mi Mix 2S smartphone later this month, but a leaked video allegedly gives us a sneak peek at the design. I have no idea if the video is the real deal, but it is intriguing […]
Windows 10 is getting new Linux (and other command line) tools
The next major version of Windows is coming soon, and along with a new AI framework, a new Sets feature (tabs for grouping a bunch of app sin a single window), new privacy settings menus, and a bunch of other changes, the Windows 10 spring update (Redstone 4) will include new command line tools for […]
Developers port some Android P features to run on older Android versions
The first developer preview of Android P was released yesterday, but it’s only available for Google Pixel phones and Google describes it as an early, buggy build that you probably don’t want to use on your primary smartphone. But if you want to get a taste of some upcoming Android P features without actually installing […]
CTL Chromebox CBx1 coming in April for $199
It seems like there’s a new Chromebook announced every few days, but Chromeboxes? Not so much. But Oregon-based educational computer company CTL has just unveiled a new Chrome OS desktop. The Chromebox CBx1 is a small box with an Intel Celeron 3865U dual-core Kaby Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It’ll be […]
Switching from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 will remain free of charge
Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore is spelling out some more details about how Windows 10 S Mode will work moving forward. First, as mentioned earlier, soon Windows 10 S won’t be a standalone version of Windows. Instead, it’ll be available as a “mode” for Windows 10 Home, Pro, or Enterprise editions. Second, Belfiore says users who want to […]
If Apple drops the notch in 2019, will Android phone makers follow suit?
Nearly a dozen new Android phones with camera cut-outs in their otherwise nearly full-screen displays debuted at Mobile World Congress last month. Rumor has it LG’s next flagship will also have a camera “notch.” And Google has officially added support for displays with cutouts to Android P. While the first modern smartphone with a notch was […]
