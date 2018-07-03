Liliputing

GPD Win 2 handheld gaming PC preview

at by 48 Comments

The GPD Win 2 is a tiny computer that’s unlike anything else on the market today… with the possible exception of the original GPD Win. Both devices are handheld computers that look like a cross between a laptop and a Nintendo DS. They fold up small enough to slide into a pocket (if you have […]

How to get Android apps without using the Play Store

at by 5 Comments

Most Android phones, tablets, and TV boxes sold in the US ship with the Google Play Store pre-installed. Some devices, like the Amazon Fire line of tablets lack the Play Store, but it’s often easy to find a way to load it yourself. But the Play Store isn’t the only place to find Android apps. […]

$20 Android phones may be the cheapest iPod touch alternatives available

at by 28 Comments

Smartphones have largely replaced portable media players for most people. It’s been a few years since Apple bothered to update its iPod touch, and it’s been even longer since I’ve seen any other company try to offer a good Android-powered alternative to Apple’s touchscreen media player. Sometimes it can be useful to have a device that […]

Differences between Windows 10 S, Home, Pro, Enterprise, and Education

at by 8 Comments

This week Microsoft introduced a new version of Windows 10 which is designed for education, but available to anyone willing to try an operating system that’s a bit more locked down in exchange for the promise of better performance and security. Windows 10 S can only run apps downloaded from the Windows Store, which limits the […]

What’s new in Android O?

at by 8 Comments

Google has released the first developer preview for Android O, the next major version of Google’s operating system for smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Update: Google followed up the initial developer preview with the launch of an Android O beta program on May 17th, 2017. Among other things, the update brings new notification behavior, support […]