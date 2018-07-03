The next major version of Google Android is coming later this year, but developers and early adopters will be able to get an early look starting today. Google is releasing the first developer preview of Google Android P and, among other things, it adds native support for phones with camera cut-outs in the screen (notches), […]
Smach Z handheld gaming PC specs finalized: Ryzen V1605B, up to 8GB RAM
The Smach Z is a handheld gaming PC that’s been under development in one way or another since the developer released the first rendered images of a so-called “SteamBoy” handheld game system in 2014. Now Smach CEO Daniel Fernandez is getting ready to bring the Smach Z to market, hopefully in 2018. This week we […]
GPD Win 2 handheld gaming PC preview
The GPD Win 2 is a tiny computer that’s unlike anything else on the market today… with the possible exception of the original GPD Win. Both devices are handheld computers that look like a cross between a laptop and a Nintendo DS. They fold up small enough to slide into a pocket (if you have […]
Hands-on with the Asus NovaGo (and is Windows on ARM even a good idea?)
The Asus NovaGo is a convertible laptop with Windows 10 software, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and a starting price of $599. It’s expected to ship sometime around May, which is when other new Windows on ARM computers (from HP and Lenovo) will probably hit the streets as well. When Microsoft announced it was bringing […]
How to get Android apps without using the Play Store
Most Android phones, tablets, and TV boxes sold in the US ship with the Google Play Store pre-installed. Some devices, like the Amazon Fire line of tablets lack the Play Store, but it’s often easy to find a way to load it yourself. But the Play Store isn’t the only place to find Android apps. […]
Making Amazon’s 2017 Fire tablets more Googley (Play Store, third-party launchers)
Amazon’s tablets run an Android-based operating system called Fire OS. While Amazon has developed a custom user interface for the operating system, featuring tight integration with the Amazon Appstore, Kindle, Music, and Movies apps, it’s surprisingly easy to install the Google Play Store on Amazon’s most recent tablets. You may not be able to root […]
$20 Android phones may be the cheapest iPod touch alternatives available
Smartphones have largely replaced portable media players for most people. It’s been a few years since Apple bothered to update its iPod touch, and it’s been even longer since I’ve seen any other company try to offer a good Android-powered alternative to Apple’s touchscreen media player. Sometimes it can be useful to have a device that […]
Differences between Windows 10 S, Home, Pro, Enterprise, and Education
This week Microsoft introduced a new version of Windows 10 which is designed for education, but available to anyone willing to try an operating system that’s a bit more locked down in exchange for the promise of better performance and security. Windows 10 S can only run apps downloaded from the Windows Store, which limits the […]
What’s new in Android O?
Google has released the first developer preview for Android O, the next major version of Google’s operating system for smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Update: Google followed up the initial developer preview with the launch of an Android O beta program on May 17th, 2017. Among other things, the update brings new notification behavior, support […]
Say hello to Liliputing’s new commenting system
For the past 9 years, Liliputing’s comment system has been powered by Disqus. Today I’m trying something different. As I mentioned in January, Disqus recently announced that websites using the company’s commenting tools had a choice: display advertising in the comment section or pay for a subscription. The subscription fee is reasonably low and I […]
Gemini PDA is like a tiny Android/Linux laptop with premium specs (crowdfunding)
Are physical keyboards for mobile devices making a comeback? TCL and BlackBery just launched a new phone with a QWERTY keyboard. A keyboard module for the Moto Z smartphone is generating some buzz. And an Indiegogo campaign for a 7 inch, pocket-sized Windows notebook has raised over $1.7 million (so far). Now the folks at UK-based […]
Crowdfunding means Netbooks don’t have to be cool (or popular) to be successful
The GPD Pocket is a notebook with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a quad-core Intel Atom Cherry Trail x7-z8700 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. GPD is running a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for the Pocket and offering models with a choice of Windows or Ubuntu software. In some ways […]
