This week ADATA launched what it called an “industry first” portable SSD capable of read/write speeds up to 3,800MB/s and 3,700MB/s thanks to a combination of a fast SSD, a fan for active cooling, and a USB4 port with support for 40 Gbps data transfer speeds.

But it turns out “first” is debatable, because there are already a few USB4 SSD enclosures available that are capable of delivering similar speeds when you bring your own SSD, and more are on the way.

For example, the ZikeDrive Z666 is a USB4 enclosure with an aluminum case for heat dissipation and room inside for an M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Zike says it supports read speeds up to 3.8 GB/s and write speeds up to 3.1 GB/s, and the enclosure measures 112 x 67 x 18mm (4.4″ x 2.6″ x 0.7″ and weighs 245 grams (8.6 ounces). It has a list price of $199, but the ZikeDrive Z666 is on sale for $129.

The the Acasis 40Gbps SSD enclosure is an even lower-cost option, with a $170 list price, but a sale price of about $95 when you use the coupon AD10 at checkout.

This model also has an aluminum shell for passive heat dissipation, but you can also pay $30 more to get a model with an integrated fan for active cooling. The company is only promising read/write speeds up to about 2,700 MB/s and 2,800 MB/s for this model though.

Another option is the HyperDrive Next USB4 enclosure. This model has a list price of $120, but it’s currently out of stock.

According to Hyper, it supports speeds up to 3,800 MB/s and features a recycled aluminum case and a protective silicon sleeve. It measures 140 x 60 x 21mm (5.5″ x 2.4″ x 0.8″) and weighs 260 grams (9.2 ounces), and as far as I can tell, this model is passively cooled.

Orico is also planning to launch a USB4 SSD enclosure soon, and the company is running a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. The Orico enclosure has a fan for active cooling, and an aluminum case with a transparent lid that lets you see the SSD, if that’s something you care about.

It measures 131 x 50 x 14mm (5.2″ x 2″ x 0.6″) and has a list price of $169, but Kickstarter backers can reserve one for $119 and up. Orico expects to begin shipping the enclosure to backers in December, 2023.

via NotebookCheck, /r/Thunderbolt, and a tip from Ian Morrison

